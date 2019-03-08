Birmingham man charged with possession of heroin and crack cocaine after being stopped in Leamington

A Birmingham man has been charged with being in possession of class A drugs with intent to supply after being stopped in Leamington.

Ansar Ayub, aged 36, of Beaufort Avenue, was arrested after a car was stopped by officers on Trinity Street, Leamington, on Monday March 4 afternoon.

The officers seized cocaine and heroin.

Ayub was charged with possession of crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply.

He appeared at Warwick Magistrates' Court on Tuesday where he was remanded in custody to appear at Warwick Crown Court on 4 April 2019.