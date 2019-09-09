Black box with £3,000 cash stolen from Leamington office

Warwickshire Police are appealing to the local community for information after black box with £3,000 cash was stolen from a Leamington office over the weekend.

The theft occurred in an office at Dormer Place in the afternoon of Sunday September 8.

Police

Unknown offenders stole a black cash box with the letter "A" on top, containing the days takings of an event held at the location.

The cash box was hidden underneath a canopy.

Approximately £3,000 was inside the stolen box.

No description of offenders is currently available.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Warwickshire police on 101, quoting incident number 350 of September 8.

Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Police are also investigating the theft of charity boxes from an office foyer in Dormer Place on Friday August 30.