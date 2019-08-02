Brazen thief steals hundreds of pounds worth of alcohol from Kenilworth shop

A brazen thief has stolen hundreds of pounds worth of alcohol from a shop in Kenilworth.

At around 4.20pm on Wednesday (July 31) a man entered the Waitrose store in Bertie Road.

Police are appealing for information.

He then filled a bag inside a trolley with £822.49 worth of spirits and two multipacks of crisps.

He then took the trolley outside. Staff later found the trolley dumped in the car park.

The man has been described as Eastern European, mid 20s, medium build, short curly hair. He was wearing a grey tracksuit top and grey skinny jeans.

Police are currently examining CCTV footage.

Anyone with any information about the incident should call Warwickshire police on 101, quoting incident number 327 of July 31.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111.