Brazen thieves continue to target supermarket cash machines in Sydenham

Brazen thieves have targeted cash machines at a supermarket in Sydenham for a second time.

At around 3.30am on Saturday (July 27) two men damaged four cash machines at ASDA in Chesterton Drive and made off with some money.

Asda in Sydenham. Photo by Google Street View.

The damage was caused to three cash machines at the store and one that was at the petrol station.

Warwickshire Police have said that the two males, described as wearing all black, left on foot at the back of the petrol station, toward Calder Walk.

CCTV footage is currently being examined by police.

A similar incident happened on July 18 and police have said that the two men have been identified as the same thieves from that previous incident.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Warwickshire police on 101, quoting incident number 45 of July 27.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or on their website by clicking here