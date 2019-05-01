Bubbenhall resident threatened in their own home in broad daylight by masked men

At around 1.30pm on Monday (April 29) three men entered a home in Leamington Road. They were dressed in dark clothing and were wearing balaclavas and one of the men had a hammer.

Police are appealing for information.

They then threatened the resident and searched the property.

It is believed no items were stolen.

They then drove away in a small white car, heading in the direction of Ryton/Coventry.

If anyone has any information about the incident they should call Warwickshire Police on 101 and quote crime reference 23/17607/19.

Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.