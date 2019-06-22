Burglars continue to target Kenilworth

Police are looking for information in the fourth reported burglary in Kenilworth over the last week.

A considerable amount of horticultural power tools, a commercial vehicle and a trailer were stolen during the burglary of a property at Crewe Lane. The burglary happened overnight between Thursday June 20 and Friday June 21.

Police

Anyone with information about the Crewe Lane burglary can call police on 101 using incident number 35 of June 21.

A residential burglary occurred after offenders broke into a property at Berkeley Road overnight between Wednesday June 19 and Thursday June 20. During the burglary the keys to a Range Rover Velar were taken and used to steal the vehicle from the home.

Anyone with information about the car key burglary should call police on 101 using incident number 62 of June 20.

Another property was burgled overnight on Offa Drive between Wednesday June 19 and Thursday June 19. It's unclear if anything was stolen during the burglary.

Anyone with information about the Offa Drive burglary can call police on 101 using incident number 106 of June 201.

Police also responded to multiple garage burglaries on Guy Road. Eight garages had the padlocks and doors forced open and broken into between 12.30 on Tuesday June 18 and 1.45pm on Thursday. It's unclear if anything was stolen during the garage burglaries.

Anyone with information about the garage burglaries can call police on 101 using incident numbers 234, 368 and 372 of June 20.

People can also report information anonymously to police using the Crimestoppers number on 0800 555 111.