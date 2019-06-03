Burglars strike at Kenilworth School site

Warwickshire police have issued an appeal for information after a building on the Kenilworth School and Sixth Form campus was burgled last week.

The Kenilworth Safer Neighbourhood Team said offenders broke into three parts of the school site at Leyes Lane overnight between Thursday May 30 and Friday 31.

Kenilworth School

The doors were forced open at several locations, during which a quad-bike was stolen.

Headteacher Hayden Abbott said the burglary occurred at a storage shed on the school grounds.

He added: “Fortunately there was nobody in the school.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 using incident number 109 for May 31.