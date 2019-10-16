Burglary patrols top latest police priorities for Kenilworth

Residents recently voted burglary patrols as the number one police priority for the next five months in the town of Kenilworth.

The latest policing priorities have been confirmed following a Kenilworth Community Forum that took place on October 7.

Residents were invited by Kenilworth's Safer Neighbourhood Team (Warwickshire Police) to vote online for their policing priorities and more than 500 residents responded.

The four priorities, together with the percentage of the votes cast, that Kenilworth Police will be concentrating upon are:

Burglary patrols (66 per cent)

Anti-social behaviour patrols - Castle Farm (12 per cent)

Crime reduction patrols - town centre (9 per cent)

Burglary patrols - Burton Green (9 per cent)

PC Anna Brown, the Kenilworth Safer Neighbourhood Team's beat manager said: "We are pleased that over 550 people took part in the online vote to set Kenilworth's policing priorities for the winter months.

"The Team will now be concentrating on making sure that we do all we can to deliver the policing priorities and engage with as many residents as possible to encourage them to secure their property and belongings by follow our crime prevention advice.

"Kenilworth is very fortunate to have timely neighbourhood watch notifications, which means residents can receive daily reports of any issues, events and incidents.

"We'd encourage as many local people to keep themselves informed and engage with their police through its Safer Neighbourhood Team for Kenilworth"