Can you help police find these men wanted in Warwickshire?

Police are asking for anyone who may have information as to the whereabouts of these men to come forward.

Photo one

Photo two.

Right: Nathan Douglas, 29, from Rugby. Wanted in connection with breaches of a supervision order following his release from prison.

Top left: Mark Hickling, 47, from Coventry. Wanted in connection with breaches of a court order. Has links to Coventry and North Warwickshire.

Bottom left: Callum Crowe, 25, from Nuneaton. Wanted in connection with an assault in Nuneaton.

Left: Patrick Collins, 19, from Tipton, West Midlands. Wanted in connection with a robbery at a nightclub in Leamington in December 2018. Police believe Collins may be in Sheffield.

Right: Christian Coulson, 25, from Coventry. Wanted in connection with a burglary in Bedworth in December 2018.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.