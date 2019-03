Warwickshire Police is appealing for help in tracking down these wanted men.

They are asking for anyone who may have information as to the whereabouts of these men to come forward.

Do you recognise any of these men? Photos supplied by Warwickshire Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Callum Crowe, 25 from Nuneaton 'Wanted in connection with an assault in Nuneaton. Photo provided by Warwickshire Police

Brandon Johnson, 19, from Rugby'Wanted in connection with breaches of a court order. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police.

Youness Arash, 30, from Birmingham'Wanted in connection with an assault in Corley on 22 February 2019. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police,

Nathan Douglas, aged 29, from Rugby'Wanted in connection with breaches of a supervision order following his release from prison. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police.

Sam Morgan, aged 23, from Rugby'Wanted in connection with an assault in Rugby in September 2018. Photo Supplied by Warwickshire Police