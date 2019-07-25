Cannabis factory found in Sydenham Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... A Cannabis factory has been found in Sydenham. Last night police officers from Leamington posted on social media that they had located the factory on the Sydenham estate.They found around 100 plants. More to follow. Some of the Cannabis plants found by police. Photo by Leamington Police. Loxley woman accepts responsibility for death of elderly motorcyclist on Fosseway Three men to appear in court in connection with string of car key burglaries across Warwickshire,Worcestershire and Staffordshire