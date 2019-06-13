Car stolen during Warwick home burglary

A car was stolen during the burglary of an unoccupied home in Warwick last weekend.

The burglary, which occurred between 2.30 and 6.50pm on Saturday June 8, was discovered after the resident returned home to find the front door open at the Coventry Road property.

Keys taken during the burglary were used to steal a Citroen Cactus from the property.

Laptops and a television were stolen, and a phone was smashed up during the burglary.

Anyone with information about the burglary can call Warwickshire Police on 101 using incident number 306 of June 8.