Cash among items stolen in two Kenilworth burglaries

Warwickshire Police are investigating two burglaries in Kenilworth, including one in which thieves stole cash from inside the property.

The burglary occurred after offenders forced their way into a home in Mercia Avenue of Kenilworth between 1pm on Monday October 28 and 4.30pm yesterday (Wednesday October 30).

During the burglary offenders carried out an untidy search and stole a quantity of cash from inside the property.

Anyone with information about the Mercia Avenue burglary can call police on 101 quoting incident number 309 of October 30.

Police are also investigating another burglary that occurred between 4.30pm on Friday October 4 and 11.40am yesterday (Wednesday October 30) at a property in Lindsey Crescent of Kenilworth.

Once inside the property the offenders carried out an untidy search. It's unclear what if anything was stolen during the Lindsey Crescent burglary.

Anyone with information about the Lindsey Crescent burglary can call police on 101 quoting incident number 147 of October 30.

Police are also investigating two separate incidents of theft.

The first incident occurred after offenders stole two petrol 'Stihl' hedgecutters, a battery Husqvarna Strimmer and battery Husqvarna hedger cutter from an Isuzu pick up truck that was parked in Forrest Road of Kenilworth.

The tool theft occurred between 12.30 and 2.15pm yesterday (Wednesday October 30).

Anyone with information about the tool theft can call police on 101 quoting incident number 218 of October 30.

Police are also looking for information in the theft of a white Ford Transit van that was parked in Warwick Road (between St Johns Church and Rouncil Lane) of Kenilworth.

The vehicle theft occurred just after 3pm yesterday on Wednesday October 30.

Anyone with information about the vehicle theft can call police on 101 quoting incident number 260 of October 30.

People can also report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.