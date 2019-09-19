Cash and new car tyres among items stolen during two Warwick business burglaries

Warwickshire Police are looking for information in two business burglaries in Warwick this week.

Warwickshire Police are looking for information in two business burglaries in Warwick this week.

Police

The first incident occurred after offenders forced open a window at the rear of a business in Coten End of Warwick between 11pm on September 14 and 5pm on September 15.

A quantity of cash was stolen during the Coten End business burglary.

Anyone with information about the Coten End burglary can call police on 101 quoting incident number 393 of September 15.

Police are also looking for information in a second burglary, which occurred between 1pm on September 14 and 8.30am on Monday September 16 after offenders entered a commercial car sales site in Tachbrook Park Drive.

Between 20 and 30 new tyres were stolen after offenders gained access to a secure compound within the Tachbrook Park Drive property.

Anyone with information about the burglary at Tachbrook Park Drive can call police on 101 and quote incident number 263 of September 17.

People can also report any information anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers on 0800 555111.