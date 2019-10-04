Cash stolen after charity boxes smashed from Pillerton Priors garage

Thieves damaged a Pillerton Priors business and stole cash after smashing the charity boxes inside.

Warwickshire Police are looking for information into the burglary of the garage located on Banbury Road in Pillerton Priors around 5am on Tuesday October 1.

Three male wearing black, trainers, caps and balaclavas with a white mask entered the garage after breaking a window.

The offenders smashed the charity boxes, stole the cash inside and ripped the cigarette machine off the wall.

Anyone with information can police on 101 quote incident report number: WK20191001-0058.