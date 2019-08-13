Cash stolen during Kenilworth restaurant burglary

Warwickshire Police are looking for information after cash and alcohol were stolen from a restaurant in Kenilworth during a burglary.

The burglary happened at a restaurant in Abbey End between 12.30 and 8am on August 10.

Police

Offenders forced their way into the restaurant, causing damage, and took bottles of champagne and £300 from the property.

No description of offenders is currently available.



Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 123 of August 10.



Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.