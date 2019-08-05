Cash stolen from supermarket and post office in Harbury

Cash was stolen from the supermarket and post office in Harbury in a raid at about 2.30am this morning (Monday August 5).

Officers arrived at the premises in Mill Street to find windows damaged and a quantity of cash had been taken.

Police

No-one was injured.

Enquiries are currently ongoing but officers would like to speak to anyone who saw the incident or witnessed people acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

Anyone with information should call Warwickshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 2