Cash stolen in backpack theft at Crackley Woods near Kenilworth

Warwickshire Police are looking for information into the theft of a quantity of cash from a backpack in a parked vehicle at Crackley Woods.

The theft occurred from a vehicle parked in Crackley Lane at Crackley Woods in Kenilworth.

Police

The theft occurred during the afternoon of Saturday October 26.

Offenders entered the vehicle and stole a backpack that had been left on the front seat of the vehicle.

A quantity of cash together number of bank cards that were in the backpack were stolen. The bank cards were used shortly afterwards in Coventry.

Anyone with information about the theft can call police on 101 quoting 309 of October 26.

People can also report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.