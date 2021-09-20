CCTV footage of assault in Warwick appears on BBC Crimewatch

CCTV footage of an assault in Warwick has appeared in BBC Crimewatch.

The incident happened outside Sainsbury's in Coten End in Warwick on July 11.

At the time Warwickshire Police released CCTV images of two people they wanted to speak to in connection with the incident.

Police are continuing to appeal for help in identifying two people who may have information about an assault in Warwick. Photo by Warwickshire Police

Officers are continuing to appeal for the public's help in identifying the two people.

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting incident 214 of July 11 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The footage appeared on BBC Crimewatch on Monday morning (September 20) at 23 minutes into the programme.