CCTV images released after a man was 'viciously attacked' when he tried to prevent a suspected theft at a Warwick shop

CCTV images have been released after a man was seriously injured when he tried to prevent a suspected theft at a shop in Warwick.

Warwickshire Police has released the images of two males that officers would like to speak with in connection with an assault that took place on Sunday afternoon (July 11).

The incident took place at approximately 2.10pm at Sainsburys in Coten End.

A 52-year-old-man was assaulted when he intervened to prevent a suspected theft from the store.

Emergency services were called and the man was admitted to hospital with a serious injury.

Police Constable Reece Bruce said: “While no arrests have been made as yet, enquiries are ongoing.

“The two males pictured on CCTV were seen leaving the store on foot and it is believed they may have information which could assist with the investigation.

“This was a vicious attack on an innocent member of our community. The gentleman remains in hospital due to the severity of the injuries he sustained.

"If you saw anything or recognise the males pictured, please do get in touch by calling 101 and quoting incident number 214 of July 11.”