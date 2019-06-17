Drugs, balaclavas and false number plates seized from stolen car near Wellesbourne

Drugs, balaclavas and false number plates have been seized from a stolen car near Wellesbourne.

The Operational Patrol Unit for Warwickshire (known as OPU Warwickshire) posted on their Facebook page today (Monday June 17) that a VW Jetta failed to stop for them on the A429 near Wellesbourne.

The driver of the car then went on to loose control and crashed off the road.

A spokesperson from OPU Warwickshire said: "This VW Jetta failed to stop for us on the A429 near Wellsbourne. The vehicle is a stolen vehicle on false number plates.

"The driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed off the road.

"Three male offenders de camped and ran from the vehicle all three were quickly captured and are now in custody.

The stolen car where drugs, balaclavas and false number plates were found. Photo by OPU Warwickshire

"We have recovered a large quantity of Class A and Class B drugs, balaclavas, and another set of false number plates.

"The vehicle will be recovered for a full forensic examination."