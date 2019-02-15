Elderly Leamington man jailed for sexual offences in 1980s

An elderly Leamington man has been jailed for sexual offences in the 1980s.

At Warwick Crown Court on January 29, Peter Graham Brown pleaded guilty to three counts of indecently assaulting a boy in the 1980s.

Peter Brown.

The investigation was launched when the victim, who was aged between 14 and 15 at the times of the offences, reported the assaults to police.

The 71-year-old from Shuckburgh Grove, Leamington, was sentenced at Warwick Crown Court today (Friday February 15) to two years and ten months in prison.

In sentencing Brown, Judge Peter Cooke said: "What you did was unspeakable and shameful." He went on to say: "It would be a travesty if this didn't result in an immediate custodial sentence."

Following the sentencing, Detective Constable Karen Rook of Leamington CID, said: "Peter Brown is a devious man who abused his position of trust to befriend and exploit his victim for his own sexual gratification.

"I would like to commend the bravery of the victim for coming forward after all this time. His courage led to this conviction.

"I hope this outcome reassures any other victims of sexual offences that there is no time limit to reporting offences and that we will investigate."

Anyone with information about sexual offences can contact Warwickshire Police on 101, or report it anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.