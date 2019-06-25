Fenny Compton Co-op left without a front wall after thieves use digger to steal cash machine

The Co-op in Fenny Compton has been left without a front wall after thieves used a digger to steal the cash machine in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, June 25).

The digger is thought to have been used to rip through the wall to break into Co-operative Food on High Street, with police called at around 2.40am.

Officers arrived to find extensive damage to the shop and the ATM missing.

Co-op staff have turned up for work with a gaping hole in the their shop and a police cordon around the front.

On a Fenny Compton Village Facebook page post with pictures of the scene this morning, which showed the digger abandoned outside, James Meadows wrote: “That explains what I heard last night at about 2:45/2:50am.

“Woken up to a couple of cars revving and a big crunch, as if something was being dragged along the road. This was at the junction between memorial road and bridge street.

The Co-op in Fenny Compton after the suspected ram raid last night

“Several police cars followed about 5 to 10 minutes later, so they weren’t too far behind.”

Carys Hughes added: “OMG this is shocking. How sad. I can’t believe someone can get away with this.”

A police spokesman said: "Enquiries are currently ongoing but we would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or seen any suspicious activity earlier in the evening.

"Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 38 of June 25."

Heart of England Co-operative has been contacted for comment.

The incident seems to mirror the raid on one of the Co-ops in Shipston in February as well as one in Kineton in March.