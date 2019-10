Five men have been arrested following a robbery at a petrol station in Southam.

The incident, reported by the Warwickshire Rural Crime Team on its Facebook page, took place last night (Tuesday October 1).

A police helicopter kept residents of Shipston-on-Stour awake in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday Octboer 2) as five men were arrested from the Crossroads Caravan Park.

Stolen property was recovered along with two Audis stolen from other force areas.