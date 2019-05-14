Former Kenilworth bank targeted by thieves for second time

A former Kenilworth bank has been targeted by thieves for the second time in a matter of days.

On Saturday the Kenilworth Weekly News shared a story about thieves breaking into the former Natwest bank in Warwick Road.

The former Natwest Bank in Kenilworth. Photo by Google Street View.

The incident happened some time between 2am and 2.30am on Saturday when an unknown number of people gained access to the building and attempted to remove the cash machine.

The suspects were not successful in removing the machine or any cash inside and made their escape.

Following the incident, a cordon was in place and police also recovered a Peugeot vehicle at the scene with a registration ending ZHE.

After the break-in the former bank was boarded up and secured. Despite this someone gained access to the building again sometime between 8pm on Sunday and 1.30am on Monday.

Once inside they stole two oxy-acetylene gas bottles.

If anyone has any information about either of the two incidents they should call 101.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.