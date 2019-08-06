Former school governor from Warwick district admits to sexual communication with 12-year-old girl

A former school governor has admitted having communicated with a 12-year-old girl with the intention of committing a sexual offence with her.

David Revell, who resigned as a director of the trust of Myton School in Warwick following his arrest in January, appeared at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court in Leamington.

David Revell.

Revell (67) of Ebourne Close, Kenilworth, pleaded guilty to communicating with a girl aged under the age of 16 and making sexual comments for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification.

He also pleaded guilty to attempting to meet the 12-year-old girl on January 26, having communicated with her on more than one occasion, with the intention of committing a sexual offence.

In addition, Revell admitted taking indecent photographs classed as being in category C, showing children in naked or indecent poses, and making category C images by downloading them.

The charges followed his arrest in Manchester on January 26, after which Revell, who had only become a director of the Myton School Trust in September last year, immediately resigned from his post.

After he had entered his guilty pleas, prosecutor Baldev Atwal submitted: “These matters should go to the crown court.”

And Amy Jackson, defending, agreed, and asked for a pre-sentence report to be prepared on Revell.

Miss Jackson asked for him to be granted bail and to be allowed to travel between his home in Kenilworth and an address in Scotland, pointing out that ‘throughout the police investigation’ officers had been content for him to do so.

Committing the case to Warwick Crown Court, District Judge Lesley Mottram granted Revell bail with a condition that he lives either at Ebourne Close or the address in Scotland.

She ordered him to register with the police as a sex offender, and told him: “You will in due course get the maximum credit for your pleas, but the [sentencing] guideline is way beyond my powers.”