Gangs behind phone scams targeting OAPs

Elderly folk in the Boston area and their families are being warned to beware of scam calls claiming they are wanted by the police, or that they owe the taxman money.

One 82-year-old from the town was left upset and worried after she was told there was a warrant out for her arrest, her grandson says.

And police say it is almost certainly an organised gang or gangs behind the frightening scam calls which are targeting the elderly.

Shaun Manning posted that his gran received a call from a number beginning with 02, telling her the police had issued a warrant for her arrest.

“It was obviously a scam of some sort, and she hung up the call quickly, but she was left deeply upset and anxious on receiving this while she was on her own,” he said.

Nick Bates, preventing fraud and Op Revive co-ordinator for Lincolnshire Police, said the most common type of fraud in Lincolnshire in recent weeks had been calls claiming to be from the HMRC, and the majority of those had been in the Skegness and Boston area.

“The caller claims to be from either HMRC or the police, threatening an arrest, a lawsuit or telling the victims that they are under investigation. The objective is to get the victim to pay money. In one incident, the victim was instructed to go to the local Post Office to withdraw funds,” he said. In some other cases the victim is left a voicemail, which sounds like an automated message, which threatens them.”

Between October 1 and 10, Lincolnshire Police received 106 reports of this type of fraud, he said, with studies estimating that only around 5 per cent of fraud is reported. “That gives some indication of the scale of the issue,” said Mr Bates. “The sophistication of many of the telephone frauds, particularly police and HMRC impersonation, indicates that this is the work of organised crime groups, rather than individuals acting alone.

“We have received reports of HMRC impersonation frauds where the criminals have been able to spoof numbers, so that the call appears to be from a genuine number such as that on the back of a credit card. Police impersonation frauds often involve a local courier picking up cash from a victim’s address. This again indicates that this is the work of a number of criminals, likely to be part of an organised crime group.”

Reports to police indicate that elderly people are being targeted. They are seen as more lucrative targets and can be more trusting and easier to manipulate, he said.

Mr Bates stressed that if anyone was unsure about a call, they should end it immediately and then look to verify it through a source they trusted.

“A legitimate police officer or HMRC official would never ask you to withdraw/transfer money, provide banking details or buy high value goods,” he said.

“If you do receive a call that you believe to be fraud, please contact the police as soon as possible.

“If you have transferred money it is important to inform police when this was transferred, where it was transferred to and how this transfer was facilitated.

“This is vital information that may help the police with their immediate enquiries.”

As part of their action to tackle the issue, Lincolnshire Police launched Operation Signature earlier in the year to standardise reporting and recording of such crime and to help identify and support vulnerable victims.

It can also offer help and advice, including safeguarding visits by PCSOs, advice regarding call blocking services and accredited call blocker devices, referral to the Op REVIVE scheme; which provides support to victims of fraud through trained volunteers, and creation and distribution of posters warning the public about common frauds.