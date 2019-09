Warwickshire Police are looking for information after an elderly woman had her handbag stolen outside a shop on Station Road in Kenilworth.

The incident happened while the elderly woman had been sitting outside a shop around 4.15pm on Tuesday September 17 in Station Road.

Anyone with information about the theft of the handbag is encouraged to call police on 101 and quote incident number 316 of September 17.

People can also report information anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.