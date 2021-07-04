Hunt is on to find person who fled crash scene in Wellesbourne, leaving two people seriously injured

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury through dangerous driving after a collision in Wellesbourne this morning (Sunday July 4).

At 3.27am police received a report that a car had left the road in Bradley Walk, before colliding with a parked car and a garage.

The fire brigade and paramedics also attended the scene.

The man was arrested at the scene and two female passengers were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Witnesses reported seeing someone fleeing the scene following the collision and a search is underway to locate the person.