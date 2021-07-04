Hunt is on to find person who fled crash scene in Wellesbourne, leaving two people seriously injured
Police have arrested another man for dangerous driving but are still looking for the person who ran away
A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury through dangerous driving after a collision in Wellesbourne this morning (Sunday July 4).
At 3.27am police received a report that a car had left the road in Bradley Walk, before colliding with a parked car and a garage.
The fire brigade and paramedics also attended the scene.
The man was arrested at the scene and two female passengers were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Witnesses reported seeing someone fleeing the scene following the collision and a search is underway to locate the person.
Anyone witnesses to the collision or anyone with information that could help police locate the other person in the car should call 101 quoting incident 87 of 4 July 2021. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.