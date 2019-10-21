Information wanted after burglary and attempted burglary of properties in Kenilworth

Warwickshire Police are looking for information into the burglary and attempted burglary of two properties in Kenilworth.

Offenders entered a property in Hermitage Way of Kenilworth, and once inside they carried out an untidy search of both the downstairs and upstairs of the property. It is not clear what, if anything, was stolen.

The burglary occurred between Thursday October 18 and Friday October 19.

Anyone with information about the Hermitage Way burglary can call police on 101 quoting incident number 250 of October 19.

Police are also investigating an attempted burglary at a property located in Windy Arbour of Kenilworth.

Offenders entered the rear of the property, tampered with security lights and tried several times to force open a set of patio doors at the rear of the property but were unsuccessful.

The attempted burglary occurred between Saturday October 12 and Thursday October 18.

Anyone with information about the attempted burglary can call police on 101 quoting incident number 107 of October 19.

People can also report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.