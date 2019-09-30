Information wanted after burglary at Kenilworth property

Warwickshire Police are looking for information after a Kenilworth property was burgled this week.

The incident occurred between 10am on Sunday September 29 and 11.30am on Monday September 30 where offenders kicked open a wooden door to an outbuilding at a property on Dalehouse Lane.

Once inside the building offenders stole a quantity of paint.

Anyone with information about the burglary can call police on 101 quoting incident number 167 of September 30.

People can also report information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.