Information wanted in Kenilworth double car-key burglary

Warwickshire Police are looking for information in the theft of two cars during a double car-key burglary at a home in Kenilworth.

Offenders broke into a property at Lindsey Crescent off Suncliffe Drive in Kenilworth.

Police

Once inside the home offenders carried a search of the downstairs and stole a wallet and keys to vehicles parked outside. A white Volkswagen Golf and a black Volkswagen Passat were stolen from the property.

The burglary occurred between 11pm on Tuesday October 15 and 7.30am today (Wednesday October 16).

Anyone with informaiton about the burglary can call police on 101 quoting incident number 90 of October 16.

People can also report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Kenilworth's Safer Neighbourhood Team are appealing to householders to review their home security, particularly door locks that are usually fitted to UPVC type doors.

Many of these locks can be snapped within seconds enabling access into property by offenders. "Anti-snap" locks can be used to replace such locks and once fitted make access through doors very difficult.