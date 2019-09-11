Jewellery and cash among items stolen during three Warwick residential burglaries

Warwickshire Police are looking for information in the reported burglary of three residential properties in Warwick.

The first incident occurred after offenders kicked in the bottom panel of a the back door of a property on Hathaway Drive between September 2 and September 6.

Police

Once inside offenders carried out an untidy search of all the rooms.

Anyone with information about the Hathaway Drive burglary can call police on 101 using incident 291 of September 6.

The second burglary occurred after offenders similarly kicked in the bottom panel of a rear door at a property on Charles Street between the hours of 7.30 and 10.50pm on Friday September 6.

Offenders stole jewellery and a quantity of cash in loose change.

Anyone with information about the Charles Street burglary can call police on 101 using incident number 467 of September 6.

The third burglary occurred offenders broke into a home on Linden Close during the overnight hours between September 7 and 8.

It's unclear if anything was stolen during the Linden Close burglary.

Anyone with information about the Linden Close burglary can call police on 101 using incident number 132 of September 8.

People can also report information to police anonymously using CrimeStoppers on 0800 555111.