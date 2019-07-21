Kenilworth community building targeted in burglary attempt

Warwickshire Police are looking for information after a Kenilworth community building was targeted during an attempted burglary over the weekend.

Offenders tried to force open the doors and gain entry to a community building at Abbey End in Kenilworth between 3 and 4am on Saturday July 20.

Police

Anyone with information about the attempted burglary should call police on 101 using incident number 106 for July 20.

People can also report any suspicious activity anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.