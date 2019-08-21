Kenilworth firefighters attend three fires deliberately set in one night

Firefighters with the Kenilworth Fire Station were called to three fire deliberately set Tuesday evening.

Officials with the Kenilworth Fire Station said: "We’ve frustratingly attended three deliberate fires this evening (Tuesday) in the space of a couple of hours."

A large pile of cut trees was set on fire in the park off Ebourne Close at 7pm.

Then just after 8pm firefighters attended a traffic cone on fire in a bin at Talisman Square.

Then firefighters responded to a large bin fire on Station Road.



Children were seen lighting the fires and their descriptions have been sent to the Police.



Officials with the Kenilworth Fire Station said: "Whilst we are at these nuisance fires we aren’t available to attend an incident where someone might be in real need of our help. We might not be able to get to them in time to save their life."

