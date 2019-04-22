Kenilworth's Cross of Witness vandalised

The Cross of Witness that was installed in Kenilworth as part of the Walk of Witness on Good Friday has been vandalised.

The annual Walk of Witness and open air service is held every Good Friday.

Top photo shows damage to cross, bottom left shows a photo of the cross after it was restored and right shows the raising of the cross on Good Friday. Photo submitted.

The event is organised by Churches Together in Kenilworth and District (CTK&D), which is an affiliation between eight interdenominational churches in Kenilworth, Leek Wootton, Stoneleigh and Ashow.

After a procession through the town the cross is raised on Abbey Hill.

At some point over the Easter weekend the cross has been taken down and smashed.

Keith Grierson, chairman of Churches Together in Kenilworth and District, said: "A huge crowd attended Churches Together Good Friday Walk of Witness and outdoor service.

"The Cross was raised at noon on Good Friday as is our custom every year.

"Unfortunately vandals attacked and smashed the cross on Saturday night.

"The Cross was repaired and re-erected on Easter Sunday Morning.

"We will not allow mindless acts of vandalism to deter our determination to Witness our Christian Faith. “God so loved the World that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life" (John 3|:16). "

A spokesperson from Kenilworth Safer Neighbourhood team said: "Between midday on Friday April 19 and 9.30am on Easter Monday April 22 offenders have taken down and smashed up the wooden cross of witness that was erected at the top of Abbey Hill at Abbey Fields, Kenilworth."

A Kenilworth Watch News spokesperson said: "This type of mindless and despicable act does not represent the great and lovely town we live in and the caring community we are."

Police are investigating the incident and anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 156 of April 21.