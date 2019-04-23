Lamb attacked by dogs in Warwickshire village

A lamb was attacked by dogs in a field in a Warwickshire village over the weekend.

The incident happened in a field in Lowsonford, near Rowington.

Lowsonford. Photo by Google Street View.

A spokesperson from the Warwick Rural West Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "A lamb in a field containing a number of sheep was attacked by two dogs in a field at Lowsonford on Easter Sunday afternoon.

"The lamb was injured as a result.

"Dog owners are advised that it is their responsibility to keep dogs on a lead at all times when walking on public footpaths across fields or anywhere nearby to livestock.

"Please be aware that farmers/livestock owners are permitted to take immediate and fatal action against any animal, including dogs that are worrying or causing distress to livestock.

"Please keep dogs on a lead at all times when near to livestock."

If anyone has any information about the incident they should call 101 quoting incident number 408 of April 21.