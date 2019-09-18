Laptop computer stolen during Kenilworth vehicle break-in

Warwickshire Police are looking for information in the theft of a laptop computer during a vehicle break-in earlier this week in Kenilworth.

The incident happened after an unknown offender(s) forced their way into a black Citroen Picasso (registration ending 14OBL) that was parked on the driveway of a property on Priory Road in Kenilworth.

The vehicle break-in occurred between 12.01 and 6am on Monday September 16.

Anyone with information about the vehicle break-in and computer theft can call police on 101 using crime reference number 23/39149/19.

Alternatively people can report information anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.