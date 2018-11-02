Laptops stolen in Kenilworth burglary

Two laptops were stolen during a burglary in Kenilworth last night (Thursday November 1).

Between last night and 7am this morning (Friday November 2), offenders snapped the lock on a rear door of a property at Ashfield Road.

The offenders were believed to have been searching for car keys, without success. However, they stole several items including two laptops.

This is incident 38 of November 2.

An attempted burglary was also recorded between 10pm on Wednesday October 31 and 8am on Thursday November 1.

Offenders tried to get into a home in Windy Arbour through the rear patio door. It was damaged as offenders tried unsuccessfully to force and then remove the lock.

This is incident 128 of November 1.

Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting the relevant incident number.