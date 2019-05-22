Leamington and Warwick men arrested during week of police action against drug crime

A week of police action (13-20 May) focusing on 'county lines' drug crime in Warwickshire has led to the arrests of men from Leamington and Warwick among others and significant seizures of drugs and cash.

Officers from the Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team executed a warrant in Wellington Road, Leamington.

County Lines Week of Action

They seized a substance believed to be cocaine and arrested three men from Warwick aged 18, 21 and 23, on suspicion of possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

They have all been released under investigation.

In a separate action, a 35-year-old man from Leamington, who was wanted by West Mercia Police, was arrested on suspicion of cannabis cultivation.

He has been released under investigation.

Nine arrests were made in total and officers seized 1750 grams of drugs, 13 phones, £13,000 in cash and three vehicles.

Officers also carried out 44 stop searches.

In addition to activity in Warwickshire, a joint operation in Coventry between Warwickshire Police and West Midlands Police led to the seizure of cocaine valued at almost £70,000.

The warrants were carried out at homes suspected of supplying drugs into Leamington, Rugby and Oxfordshire.

Arrests were also made following warrants in Nuneaton.

The roads policing team stopped 12 vehicles and made three arrests.

Det Supt Neil Harrison said: "Tackling serious organised crime, including county lines crime, is the top priority for Warwickshire Police.

"One of the most pleasing aspects of the week of activity was the success of the operation with our colleagues in Coventry. County lines criminals don't respect borders and it is important that we continue to work with our partners to make life as difficult as possible for them.

"Perhaps the biggest positive from the week of focus is the improved intelligence picture that will help us to target offenders and put support in place for vulnerable people.

"I hope this week of activity gives local people confidence that we are working hard to tackle this problem. Information provided by the public is vital to helping us continue our work and I'd urge anyone with information to contact us."