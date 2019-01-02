Leamington man arrested after police pursuit

A man from Leamington has been arrested following a police pursuit.

Operational Patrol Unit (OPU) for Warwickshire Police posted on their social media earlier this morning (Wednesday January 2) about the incident which involved a Peugeot car.

The team at OPU said the driver failed to stop and then tried to get away.

They said: “Whilst conducting burglary patrols, this failed to stop in Leamington.

“After a lengthy pursuit where he drove at high speeds and through red traffic lights we managed to conduct a reinforced stop to bring it to a halt.

“A 24 year old male from Leamington was arrested for dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving whilst disqualified and failing a roadside drugs test. As well as other traffic offences.

“A day in Crown Court awaits.”