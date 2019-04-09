Leamington stabbing: police appeal for mobile phone or dash cam footage of incident

Warwickshire Police are continuing to investigate the incident at Leamington Station on Sunday in which a young man was stabbed and are appealing for anyone with dash cam or mobile phone footage from the area around the time to come forward.

At approximately 3pm on Sunday (April 7) the force received a number of reports that a young man was lying on the street outside the railway station injured.

Det Insp Tim Sharp said: "I am appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information who may have seen this man or may have seen what happened to him, between 3.00pm and 5.00pm to please come forward as soon as possible.

"The young man suffered a single stab wound and was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital where he is currently being treated for his injuries.

"These are not thought to be life threatening at this time and he is in a stable condition.

"I would also like to hear from another man, who may have been a friend or associate, who was seen with him and who also received medical attention for a head injury from a station security guard.

Police at Leamington Station after the stabbing incident.

"I would ask that he please gets in touch as soon as possible so I can make sure he is safe and well and so he can give me his account of what happened today.

"Finally, I would also like to hear from anyone who saw two young black men aged 19-21, possibly wearing dark coloured tracksuits, running through the railway station underpass to the front of the station where they collected two push bikes and ran to the taxi area before getting into a large white people carrier taxi.

"If you have any information please call 101 and quote incident number 221 of April 7 2019."