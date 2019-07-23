Leamington woman jailed for "horrific" attack with beer bottle on man

A woman who attacked a man with a beer bottle at a flat in Leamington has been jailed for four years.

Andene Harvey, 37, of Bury Road, Leamington, had been out with the victim - a man in his 30s - on the evening of July 7 2018 when they got into an argument.

The pair returned to the flat where they continued to argue until a neighbour tried to intervene at which point Harvey attacked the victim with the bottle causing a deep cut his head.

As the victim lay on the floor, Harvey continued to kick him.

The neighbour managed to barricade himself and the victim in the bathroom and called the police.

The police arrived and arrested Harvey.

Andene Harvey

She was jailed at Warwick Crown Court on Friday July 19 after being found guilty of grievous bodily harm.

PC Darren Costello, of Warwickshire Police, said: "This was an horrific and sustained attack which caused significant injuries.

"The police will deal robustly with violent offenders and put them before the courts."