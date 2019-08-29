Man arrested after van stolen from Southam crashes into police cars

A man has been arrested after a van stolen from Southam was in a crash with two police cars in Coventry.

Officers initially responded to a report of the theft.

The van involved in the crash. Photo by Warwickshire Police

Officers tracked the car to an industrial estate in Binley, Coventry where it failed to stop for police before colliding with two police cars. Two officers suffered minor injuries in the collision.

The driver - a 27-year-old man of no fixed abode - was arrested at the scene on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and failing to stop. He remains in custody.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 235 of August 28.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

