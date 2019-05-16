Man arrested after woman injured in Warwick collision

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after a woman was injured in a collision in Warwick.

The collision happened in Victoria Street at around 11pm on Monday (May 13).

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was taken to hospital with serious leg and face injuries.

The white Audi believed to have been involved in the collision was found a short time later in The Chantry having collided with a parked car and flipped onto its roof.

A 31-year-old man from Coventry was arrested nearby on suspicion of assault, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, making off from the scene of an accident and failing to provide a sample.

Police Staff Investigator Russell Marsh said: "Prior to the collision we believe the victim and suspect had a verbal disagreement in the car. The victim got out of the car and a short time later the collision occurred. At this time we are treating this as a deliberate act.

"We're keen to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision or the collision in the Chantry. We're especially keen to hear from anyone who has dash cam footage from the area around the time of either incident."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 434 of 13 May 2019. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.