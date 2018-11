Police have charged a man with a burglary in Long Itchington Road, Offchurch

Stefan Watkins, 42, of Westlea Road, Leamington, was arrested following the incident on Wednesday (October 31) morning.

Watkins was charged with burglary, and possession of a blade in a public place, after a blade was seized.

He appeared at Warwickshire Magistrates' Court yesterday (Thursday November 1) and was remanded to appear at Warwickshire Crown Court on November 29.