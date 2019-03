A man has been charged in connection with an incident in Leamington on Saturday March 2.

Joel Watts, 28, of Kenilworth Road in Leamington was charged yesterday, Sunday March 3, with section 18 wounding and possession of an offensive weapon.

He appeared at Leamington Magistrates' Court this morning Monday, March 4, and will next appear at Warwickshire Justice Centre on April 1.

The charge is in connection with an incident in Packington Place, Leamington at around 5pm on Saturday.