Man escapes jail after hurling racist abuse at Warwick Hospital staff and emergency operators

A young man hurled racist abuse at Warwick Hospital staff, emergency operators and probation officers in a series of upsetting incidents, one within hours of appearing in court.

But Ryhan Ali escaped being jailed after pleading guilty at Warwick Crown Court to three racially-aggravated offences, two of causing fear of violence and one of causing alarm or distress.

Ryhan Ali.

Ali (23) of Clopton Street, Stratford, who had also admitted three charges of malicious communication, was given a 12-month prison sentence suspended for two years.

And Judge Anthony Potter ordered him to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and to take part in a rehabilitation activity for up to 30 days.

Prosecutor Edward Hollingsworth said that on June 4 last year two security officers at Warwick Hospital were called to a ward because of a report of someone ‘showing strange behaviour.’

They found Ali, who had wandered there from A&E, sitting in a corridor where they told him he should not be there and asked him to return to A&E.

He got up and began to walk in that direction, raising his arms and telling them not to touch him, which they said they were not going to do and were just escorting him out.

But he then stopped and became verbally aggressive towards them, calling one of them ‘English scum’ and a ‘white b*****d,’ among his more printable insults.

And he referred to the other security guard as a ‘P**i,’ calling him a ‘fake’ and saying he was ‘not a true Muslim.’

Ali threatened to smash the glass in a fire alarm and continued with his abusive language towards the two men, threatening one that he would go to his house and rape his wife and kill his children.

Eventually they took him by his arms and escorted him back to A&E, with him spitting on the floor as they did so, and after being taken to a cubicle he left and continued shouting and swearing as he made his way outside.

The security officers followed him, and when he went as if to grab one of them by his throat, they pulled him to the floor and restrained him, at which he apologised for his behaviour.

The police attended, and Ali was arrested, but made no comment when he was questioned and was granted bail.

Then on August 30, after appearing at the crown court earlier that day over the incident at the hospital, he turned up at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford.

Ali told security staff who spoke to him that he had gone there to hurt someone, saying he was going to take a knife into the theatre and talking of white people and Asians as ‘scum.’

He ranted that he hated the English and was ‘going to get a gun and kill English pigs,’ said Mr Hollingsworth.

One witness described Ali threatening that if anyone went near him, whether they were a man, a woman or a child, he would hurt them.

And when the police arrived and arrested him, he called one of the officers ‘a racist white c***’.

When he was interviewed he said he had been at the crown court earlier that day, and had argued with his family in the car on the way back to Stratford – and that he had gone to the theatre to tell them how he felt.

Ali was again granted bail, and on March 15 this year, while subject to a community order for earlier racially aggravated public order offences, he phoned his probation worker.

Calling him a ‘black b*****d, Ali told him: “I’m not scared of you. I’m going to come next week and sort you out, you f***ing black b*****d.”

Then on April 9 he made a 999 call, hurling racist abuse at the call handler.

She recognised his voice as a result of previous calls, and politely said: “Hello Ryhan, how can we help you?” But he responded by calling her a ‘white b***h.’

Then at just after midnight on May 2, he made the ninth in a sequence of 999 calls, during which he was abusive towards the call-handler, using racist language and calling him a ‘d******d’ and a ‘retard.’

When he was arrested, Ali said he regretted making the comments to his probation officer, added Mr Hollingsworth.

Sentencing Ali after hearing he was living in supported accommodation, Judge Anthony Potter told him: “Sending you to prison would interfere with the care package which is in place.”