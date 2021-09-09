Man stabbed during a violent attack in Warwick
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 5:26 pm
Updated
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 5:33 pm
A man has been stabbed during an incident in Warwick.
Police were called to a report of a violent disorder in Willow Drive last night (Wednesday September 8).
A man was stabbed during the incident but police say his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Four people were arrested.
Police are appealing for any witnesses about the incident and anyone with information should call 101.
Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.