Man stabbed during incident in Warwick

Police were called shortly after 6.15pm yesterday evening (Sunday, 27 October) to a report that a man had been assaulted at an address on Sanders Court in Warwick.

Police and the ambulance service attended, and on attendance, discovered a man with a suspected stab wound to his chest.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article.

He remains in police custody at this time.

Officers are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident and are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could help police with their enquiries to call 101 quoting incident number 381 of 27 October.